World Championship gold-medalist PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters 2020, losing to arch-rival and No.1 seed Tai Tzu Ying of China in straight games 21-16, 21-16 in the match lasting 36 minutes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. In another major upset, Saina Nehwal, who was looking good in the tournament, ended her campaign after losing 8-21, 7-21 to Spanish Carolina Marin in the quarter-finals.

Sindhu, seeded sixth in the competition, had looked in good form heading into the quarters, beating Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia and Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games.

However, Sindhu proved no match for Ying as the Chinese won a total of 42 points in comparison to the Indian’s 32. Ying claimed seven game-points, while Sindhu had none to her account.

Ying will now face the winner of Nozomi Okuhara and He Bing Jiao in the semifinals.

In other results, Women’s doubles pair of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan have advanced to the semifinals beating the Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

In women’s singles, No,2 seed Chen Yu Fei of China will take on compatriot Wang Zhi Yi while in men’s singles, World No.1 Kento Momota will seek a semifinal berth against China’s Huang Yu Xiang.

Also in the fray are former World No.1 Vicktor Axelson going up against the legend and No.4 seed Chen Long of China in a blockbuster quarter-final clash. No.7 seed Shi Yu Qi will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the other quarterfinal.