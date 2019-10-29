India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and upcoming star Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open Super Tour 100 tournament beginning in Germany on Tuesday. With her last victory coming way back in January at the Indonesia Masters, Saina will be looking to put up a better performance after a series of poor outings in the last few events.

In the recently-concluded French Open Super 750 tournament, former world number one faced another upsetting defeat to Korean teenager and eventual champion An Se Young in straight games. Saina headed to Paris on the back of three successive 1st-round exits. Constantly injury struggles and dip in form have hampered Saina’s chances on the tour post her title-winning run in Indonesia this year.

Top seed in the women’s singles category, 29-year-old Saina will start her campaign against Germany’s Fabienne Deprez. She is also one of only two players in the draw who are ranked within the top 10 of the world rankings. The other is Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who incidentally is the player Saina beat in the final of the Indonesia Masters when the Spaniard pulled out due to an injury.

In the men’s singles category, India’s rising shuttler Lakshya Sen has received a bye in the first round and will begin his campaign against the winner of the first-round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.

He will be looking to win his third title this season, having already secured wins at the Belgian International and the Dutch Open.

The other Indian players in the men’s singles category are Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj.