A runners-up finish at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 has seen shuttler Sourabh Verma jump to a career-high 29th spot in the latest men’s singles BWF rankings. In 2012, Sourabh broke into the top-30 following a fruitful season in which he clinched two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam.

Sourabh won the Slovenia International series in May this year before a maiden final appearance of a Super 300 event in Lucknow where he lost to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tu Wei. His display saw him skip seven spots to be ranked 29th now.

Kidambi Srikanth, who lost in the quarters and B Sai Praneeth who exited in the second round in Lucknow, are static. Srikanth is ranked no. 12 and Praneeth is no. 11 in men’s singles.

India are now the only country to have six shuttlers inside the top-30 while China is the next best with five such players.

Youngster Ashmita Chaliha has also taken a giant leap of 18 spots and has broken into the top-100 of women’s singles rankings. The 20-year-old, in her maiden appearance at a Super 300 tournament (Syed Modi International), entered the pre-quarters. She had made it to the last-four of the White Nights International Challenge earlier in July and last year had won two titles – Tata Open India International Challenge and Dubai International Challenge.

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who both skipped Syed Modi International, have held onto their respective spots in the top-10 of women’s singles. Sindhu is currently ranked 6th while Saina is at 10th position.