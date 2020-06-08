HS Prannoy has said he will file his nomination for this year’s Arjuna Award after being snubbed by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Lashing out at being ignored for a second straight year, Prannoy had questioned the selection criteria of nomination for national sports awards in a now deleted tweet. Also Read - HS Prannoy Not Considered For Arjuna Award Nomination on Disciplinary Grounds: Report

After Prannoy's tweet, an unnamed BAI official had claimed the Kerala shuttler wasn't preferred on disciplinary grounds.

"They came out with their own version that (Kidambi) Srikanth and I have disciplinary issues," Prannoy told The Indian Express. "I don't want to comment on that because I can now apply for the nomination on my own. I don't need to go through the association."

BAI has recommended the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with singles player Sameer Verma, for the awards this year.

Prannoy and Srikanth had left the Badminton Asia Team Championship before the semi-finals to start their preparations for Barcelona Masters, apparently hurting India’s chances as they returned with a bronze medal.

“I will definitely be fighting for it, I will not let it go. I want to see how far I can go because I think I deserve the award, looking at my performance and lack of recognition last year,” Prannoy said.

The former world No. 8 claimed that Kerala players usually are ignored and there are several shuttlers from the state ‘worthy of getting Arjuna Award’.

“There have been a lot of players in the past who have not received recognition and I feel that their names should have been there. There are many shuttlers worthy of getting Arjuna, especially from my state Kerala,” he said.

“Sanave Thomas and Rupesh Kumar are some of the best doubles players ever produced by Kerala but they have not received the award. These things have always happened to players from my state. There is no one to speak for us. Getting these kinds of awards needs a push and a pull,” he added.