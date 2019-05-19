Some of the top Badminton stars across the world have been a part of the promotion of a new concept of the game – Airbadminton. Paving a career for retired professionals, this new form of the sport promises to be innovative and exciting.

In India, outdoor badminton is one of the favourite recreational sports and at times, there arises the obstacle of wind and other factors which make it difficult to pursue badminton properly. However, from a commercial point of view, the game has risen to great heights over the past five years with several local leagues being incepted.

Airbadminton is similar to badminton in terms of gameplay and feel. What makes it different is that this new sport would have minimal impact from external factors like wind and humidity variations.

Renown Indian badminton stars like Saina Nehwal, HS Pranoy and Parupalli Kashyap have been a part of the promotion of the sport which was launched globally at Guangzhou last week by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) with new dimensions of the court and an innovative shuttlecock called Airshuttle.