BAG vs KHA ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 30: Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian at 9:00 PM IST February 15:

Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, BAG vs KHA Dream11 Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BAG vs KHA My Dream11 Team

Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ameer Taimur, Haroon Salik, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Farooq Ahmed, Muhammad Umar, Danish Abdullah, Abrar Hussain.

Captain: Hassan Tanver. Vice-Captain: Tanzeer Ur Rehman.

Likely XI

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman.

SQUADS

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, A Zafar Khan.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

