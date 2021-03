Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

BAG vs KHA ECS T10 – Barcelona: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian Match 111 at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 10 Wednesday 1:00 PM IST:

Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HIS vs PIC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Pak I Care Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BAG vs KHA T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

BAG vs KHA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 111 between Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian will start from 12:30 PM IST – March 10, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BAG vs KHA My Dream11 Team

Shahid Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, MD Umar Waqas, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Ali Raza, Junaid Ali, Wadood Awan

Captain: Jahanzaib Asghar; Vice-captain: Shahid Nazir

Likely XI

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ali Zafar Khan, Haroon Salik, Babar Basharat (c), Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Zahid Akbar, Tahir Nawaz (wk), Arslan Muhammad

Kharian: Adeel Ahmed (c), MD Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Jahanzaib Asghar, Junaid Ali, Mohsin Ali, Danish Abdullah

SQUADS

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Zahid Akbar, Usman Asghar, Harsoon Salik, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Arslan Yousaf, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.

Kharian: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Hassan Tanver, Mohsin Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAG Dream11 Team/ KHA Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.