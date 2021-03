BAG vs MIN Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Barcelona Gladiators vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAG vs MIN at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 82 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Barcelona Gladiators will take on Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona BAG vs MIN match will start at 3 PM IST – March 2. Barcelona Gladiators are in the middle of a horror run in their ECS T10 campaign, having managed a solitary win from their five games. They are placed in the penultimate position in Group C. Minhaj, on the other hand, have won four of their five ECS T10 matches and are comfortably sitting atop Group C. Minhaj won the last ECS T10 meeting between the two teams by a narrow margin of seven runs. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BAG vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, BAG vs MIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BAG vs MIN Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barcelona Gladiators vs Minhaj CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Barcelona Gladiators and Minhaj CC will take place at 2:30 PM IST – March 2.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BAG vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shahid Nazir, Awais Ahmed

Batters – Ameer Taimur, Jafar Iqbal, Waqas Basharat

All-Rounders – Asjad Butt (C), Khalid Mehmood, Arslan Muhammad

Bowlers – Yasin Javaid (VC), Ali Raza-I, Ameer Hamzah

BAG vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona Gladiators: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ameer Taimur, Shahid Nazir (WK), Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat (C), Haroon Salik, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Yasir Javaid, Asjad Butt, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Ameer Hamzah, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood.

BAG vs MIN Squads

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir (WK), Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (C), Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal (WK), Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf (WK), Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz (WK), Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad and A Zafar Khan.

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq (WK), Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali (WK), Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

