BAI and SAI come together to upgrade Indira Gandhi Stadium ahead of BWF World Championships at National Capital

SAI Executive Director Ambar Pratap Singh said the authorities began planning the upgrades soon after the India Open

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File photo of the Indira Gandhi Stadium. (Credits: PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

The organisers of the BWF World Championships have made several changes to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi ahead of the prestigious tournament, with a major focus on preventing the problems that affected the India Open earlier this year.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which owns the venue, faced criticism during the India Open in January after pigeons twice interrupted the second-round match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew. Concerns were also raised over hygiene and Delhi’s air quality during the tournament.

With the BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years, the organisers have taken steps to ensure that such issues do not occur again. The tournament will be held from August 17 to 23.

Several anti-bird measures have been introduced inside the stadium. Vents have been sealed, while the earlier wooden doors have been replaced with a double-door entry system. An automatic outer door has also been installed to prevent birds and other animals from entering the arena.

A non-toxic gel imported from the US has been applied around the stadium’s ducting to keep pigeons and insects away. Portable machines that produce sounds similar to calls made by predatory birds have also been installed as another measure.

SAI Executive Director Ambar Pratap Singh said the authorities began planning the upgrades soon after the India Open.

“The January event, the India Open, we had our job cut out. We had to improve it and we were given this task. We actually started planning from February itself,” Singh told reporters.

The work has not been limited to preventing pigeons from entering the arena. The venue has also received several structural and cosmetic upgrades. The roof has been treated, expansion joints have been repaired, chairs have been replaced or refurbished and the buildings have been painted.

The lake outside the stadium has also been improved and is expected to add to the look of the venue during the championships.

Singh said SAI, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and BAI have worked together on the renovation. He added that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is satisfied with the improvements made at the venue.

Measures have also been taken to prevent monkeys and stray dogs from entering the stadium complex. The organisers have been working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to deal with the issue.

(With PTI inputs)