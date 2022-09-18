Belgrade (Serbia), Sep 18: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia wins his 4th medal at the world championships, here on Sunday. He comes back from 0-6 down to beat Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico 11-9 to win bronze in the men’s 65kg category at Belgrade.Also Read - Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze Medal At 2022 World Wrestling Championships

Bajrang, who lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of USA in the quarterfinals, qualified for the bronze medal contest through repechage round where he defeated Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6 by points. Also Read - CWG 2022: Indian Wrestling Contingent Accorded Massive Reception On Return Home | WATCH VIDEO

#BajrangPunia did it again! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to our supertalented wrestler @BajrangPunia on winning his fourth medal at the World Championships, you fought like a champion. Your best efforts have made our nation proud. pic.twitter.com/oSPGJ2kAkX — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 18, 2022



It is Bajrang’s third bronze at the worlds. The celebrated Indian wrestler had earlier won a bronze at in 2013, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019. Also Read - CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia Brings Home Gold In Men's Freestyle 65kg Wrestling At Birmingham

#WrestleBelgrade BAJRANG PUNIA, WOW! Stunning fightback from 0-6 down and then 6-9 down to win the bronze medal in Belgrade at the World Championships. What an effort. 👏🏽 4th medal at World Championships third bronze to go with a silver. Terrific fightback. pic.twitter.com/IhB5LAbLmG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 18, 2022

Congratulations @BajrangPunia, you did it again! Wrestler @BajrangPunia won his fourth medal (Bronze) at the World Championships.#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/jzmnvyHbpv — Mamlatdar Kamrej (@pr_jakhad) September 18, 2022

India had fielded a 30-member team for the ongoing World Championships but produced a below-par performance, securing just two medals.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya had crashed out early and failed to secure a podium finish.

Besides Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat won her second World Championship bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category.

Vinesh had defeated Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 to claim the bronze here.

(With Inputs From PTI)