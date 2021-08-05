New Delhi: India had a mixed 14th day in the Wrestling arena in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The day started as medal prospect Vinesh Phogat lost her quarterfinal match against Belarus Vanesa Kaladzinskaya by fall after trailing by 9-3. All the eyes were on the big match between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Russian Olympic Committee’s Zaur Uguev for the Gold medal match.Also Read - India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 15, August 6: All You Need to Know

However, the Russian won by 7-4 but the Indian fought bravely despite going down. Dahiya, the 23-year old from Haryana, who was making his Olympic debut won the Silver medal, which is India’s second Silver of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 India, Day 14: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Settles For Silver, India Clinch Historic Bronze in Men's Hockey; Golfer Aditi Ashok Keeps Medal Hopes Alive

Meanwhile, on 6th August, India’s medal favourite Bajrang Punia will be in action in the 65 kg Freestyle Wrestling category. There are a lot of expectations from Punia and it will be interesting to note his performance against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. Along with Bajrang Punia, Seema Bisla will also be in action in the Women’s 50kg category. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Becomes Second Indian Wrestler to Claim Olympic Silver Medal

