Tokyo: It was heartbreak when ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia's hopes of winning an Olympic Gold were dashed when he lost to three-time world champion Haji Aliev here on Friday (August 6). Bajrang's father, Balwan Singh revealed that his son was carrying a knee injury during his semi-final match and that is what did not allow him to play attack – something he is known for.

"Due to knee injury he (Bajrang Punia) was not able to perform attacking wrestling (y'day), which he is known for. We talked over phone early morning& I told him to give his best today (match for Bronze medal)," Punia's father, Balwan Singh.

The champion Indian wrestler would now be up for his Bronze medal fight on Saturday (August 7).

His opponent for the match is yet to be decided. It will either be Senegal’s Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the medal match. That match would have the attention of a billion, who would live stream it or watch it on TV.

Bajrang could help India sign off from Tokyo on a high. that happens or not is yet to be seen.