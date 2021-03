BAK vs MIN Dream11 Team Predictions

Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 115 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BAK vs MIN at Montjuic Ground: Minhaj will play their first and only match of the day against Bangladesh Kings tonight. They are currently second in the points table with seven wins and two defeats from nine matches so far. Also Read - BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium at 7 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAK vs MIN, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Minhaj Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BAK vs MIN T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - BAK vs BAG Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Bangladesh Kings vs Barcelona Gladiators Match 113 at Montjuic Olympic Ground 5:00 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

BAK vs MIN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 115 between Bangladesh Kings and Minhaj will start from 9:00 PM IST – March 10, 2021. Also Read - SKY vs KHA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Skyways vs Kharian Match 112 at Montjuic Olympic Ground 3:00 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BAK vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Awais Ahmed (captain), Yasin Javaid (vice-captain), Jafar Iqbal, Hussain Animul, Shakil Mia, Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Usman Mushtaq, Saqib Muhammad, Amar Shahzad, Moshiur Rahman

BAK vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings: Shakil Mia, Soyful Islam, Muhammad Masood, Moshiur Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, MD Rahul

Minhaj: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Shahzad Basharat, Asjad Butt, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Yasir Javaid, Ameer Hamzah, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood

BAK vs MIN Full Squads

Kings: Saqib Muhammad, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Ajamal Naseri, MD Shofi Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam

Minhaj: Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAK Dream11 Team/ MIN Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.