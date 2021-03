BAK vs RAS Dream11 Team Predictions

Bangladesh Kings will play their seventh match of the tournament today. They have so far won four matches and lost two. Bangladesh Kings vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAK vs RAS, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Kings vs Raval Sporting Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BAK vs RAS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Bangladesh Kings and Raval Sporting will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 4.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BAK vs RAS My Dream11 Team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (captain), Sofiqul Islam (vice-captain), Kishitij Patel, Muhammad Masood, Karan Datta, Hussain Aminul, Amit Das, Sonu Jangra, Tahed Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Manish Manwani

BAK vs RAS Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings: Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, Soyful Islam, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed

Raval Sporting: Kishitij Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Lovepreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Karan Datta, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad

BAK vs RAS Full Squads

Bangladesh Kings: A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, K Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Ataur Rahman Khan, MD Saiful Islam, MD Rahul, MD Saiful Islam, and Kamran Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, Soyful Islam, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood, Ripon Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Shahedur Rahman, M Shofi Ahmed

Raval Sporting: Zain Abideen, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Manish Manwani, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali, Faizan Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Nandan Bathani and Ravi Patel, Kishitij Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Lovepreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Karan Datta, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Naveen Kumar, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar

