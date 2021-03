BAK vs SKY Dream11 Team Predictions

Bangladesh Kings vs Skyways Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 94 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BAK vs SKY at Montjuic Ground: Bottom-dwellers Skyways will face Bangladesh Kings in their first match of the day. They have won just one match while losing six so far and thus find themselves languishing at the bottom of Group C.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Bangladesh Kings and Skyways will start from 7:00 PM IST – March 4.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BAK vs SKY My Dream11 Team

Sofiqul Islam (captain), Hamad Khalid (vice-captain), Muhammad Masood, Rabi Asif, Hussain Aminul, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam

BAK vs SKY Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings: Shakil Mia, Muhammad Masood, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Animul, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed

Skyways: Rabi Asif, Hammad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Babar Ali, Awais Waleed, Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, IssacThaper, Fazal Masih

BAK vs SKY Full Squads

Bangladesh Kings: Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan, Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan

Skyways: Awais Waleed, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Fazal Masih, Isaac Thaper, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur, Rohail Arif, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir, Hamad Khalid, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Babar Ali, Irfan Ali, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Jonson Gill

