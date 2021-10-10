BAL vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's BAL vs CEPat Gaddafi Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Central Punjab will take on Balochistan in the match no. 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium – October 10. The National T20 Cup BAL vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. With an aim to qualify for the playoffs, Balochistan will be looking to win their remaining two matches by a huge margin. They had lost to Northern in a thrilling contest in the final over of the match on Saturday, Balochistan are placed themselves at the 5th spot in the standings with 6 points. On the other hand, Central Punjab need to win this match to seal their knockout spot. With 5 wins and 4 losses, Central occupy the third spot in the standings with 10 points. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, BAL vs CEPFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, BAL vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, BAL vs CEPProbable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Balochistan will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

BAL vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters – Ahmed Shehzad (C), Imam-ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail

All-rounders – Amad-Butt (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq (Captain), Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Haris Sohail, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Najeebullah, Hidayatullah (wk), Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood.

BAL vs CEP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Central Punjab (CEP): Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hafeez.

