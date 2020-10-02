Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's BAL vs KHP at Multan Cricket Ground: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the match no. 5 at the Multan Cricket Ground, Friday – October 2. The National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Balochistan will be coming into this game on the back of a win while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished on the losing side against Northern Punjab in both these sides' opening matches of the competition. Balochistan will certainly look to settle the scores on Thursday at the Multan Cricket Ground, and with players such as Awais Zia and Bismillah Khan at their disposal. The two sides met once in the previous edition of the National T20 Cup, in a match which was won by the Paktunkhwa. While the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will want to maintain their dominance against Balochistan, Haris Sohail will hope his men put up a good show.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 2.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batsmen: Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Amad Butt (C), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar-Ahmed

Bowlers: Akif Javed, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir, Akif Javed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

BAL vs KHP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Junaid Khan (VC), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

