BAL vs KHP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs KHPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Balochistan in the match no. 22 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – October 7. The National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Balochistan have struggled as a unit and managed to win only 2 of their 6 matches. They currently occupy the fifth spot in the standings with 4 points. In their previous match, Balochistan suffered a defeat to Khyber by 55 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, lost to Northern in their previous outing by 14 runs. With 4 wins and 2 losses, Khyber occupy the 2nd spot in the National T20 Cup points table with 8 points. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, BAL vs KHPFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, BAL vs KHP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, BAL vs KHPProbable XIs National T20 Cup.Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 7. Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Time: 8 PM IST Also Read - AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- India vs India, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20I at Carrara Oval 2:10 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

BAL vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters – Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai, Israrullah

All-rounders – Iftikhar-Ahmed, Amad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (VC), Umaid Asif, Asif-Afridi

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (wk), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Mohammad Mohsin, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Adil Amin, Musadiq Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan.

BAL vs KHP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Musaddiq, Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHP Dream11 Team/ BAL Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Balochistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.