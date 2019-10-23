Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today 2nd Semi-Final, Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup 2019 Between Balochistan vs Southern Punjab at TU International Cricket Ground, Faisalabad 6:00 PM IST: After an intense round-robin stage, the Pakistan T20 Cup has reached the knockouts, where in the second semi-final, Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab with the winner receiving a berth in the final. Balochistan and Souther Punjab finished second and third on the points table with six and five points respectively.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Bismillah Khan (WK), Awais Zia, Imam Ul Haq (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Akif Javed, Aamer Yamin, Yasir Shah (VC), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan

BAL vs SOP Predicted 11

Balochistan: Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Bismillah Khan, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Amad Butt, Imran Farhat

Southern Punjab: Sohaib Maqsood, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahat Ali, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mahmood, Shan Masood, Umer Siddiq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz

BAL vs SOP SQUADS:

Balochistan: Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul, Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood

