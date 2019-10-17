Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today Match 9 Pakistan T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2019 Between Balochistan vs Southern Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad 2:00 PM IST: Balochistan have been on the rise with two wins in two matches and will aim to continue the momentum when they take on Souther Punjab, who lost their first match but got back on the saddle with a win in their second. They had lost to Northern but won against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Balochistan won their games against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Amad Butt and Wahab Riaz should be your top picks from Balochistan while for Southern Punjab you may add Awais Zia and skipper Shan Masood. Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Awais Zia, Sohaib Maqsood could be your captaincy choices.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Bismillah Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood (VICE CAPTAIN), Awais Zia (CAPTAIN), Amad Butt, Amir Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing XIs:

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Umer Siddique (WK), Sami Aslam, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Sohaib Maqsood, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood.

BAL vs SOP squads

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Mohammad Talha, Ali Shafiq, Imran Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Umer Siddique (WK), Sami Aslam, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Sohaib Maqsood, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali.

