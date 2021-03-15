Pat Cummins shattered records when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, becoming the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The Australia superstar fetched a cool Rs 15.5 crore before South Africa allrounder Chris Morris surpassed that tally when Rajasthan Royals placed a successful bid of Rs 16.25 crore in February this year. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni as Monk And Scout Leader Explains The Success Mantra of 'Laalchi' Rohit And 'Krodhi' Kohli in Viral Video

At the IPL 2020, held in UAE, Cummins played 14 matches and took 12 wickets as KKR failed to make the playoffs. And he admits that in professional cricket, there's always a pressure to perform. "Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure. If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again, if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform," Cummins told KKR's official website.

He continued, "I guess the auction bring another kind of pressure. We just got to try and manage this. Just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener, or the boundaries are bigger. It's the same playing field, so, I just try to concentrate on what I do well. I guess that's what is going to bring about the best success for KKR while I'm here."

Cummins made his IPL debut in 2014 and terms it as an “amazing experience.”

“I have amazing memories. My first experience of playing with players outside Australia, my first taste of the IPL. I watched quite a bit of it on TV and yeah I loved it,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s hard bowling here in India or in the UAE. The wickets are different to the ones in Australia, the grounds are smaller. So, you got to learn and find different ways. We have had some amazing people around the team to learn from. I got the whole couple of months to spend with Jacques Kallis. Loved that experience, made me hungry for more,” he added.