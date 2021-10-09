New Delhi: France Football Magazine, unveiled the 30-name list for the coveted Ballon D’or award on Friday, boasting with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar, Neymar Jr. The prestigious award was not handed out in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There are also 20 women who’ll be running for their own prize.Also Read - World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Endures Frustrating Outing as Argentina Held by Paraguay

PSG and Argentine superstar, Messi was the last winner of the award in 2019 and is tipped to be the obvious winner once again, as his all-round performance helped Argentina clinch their 15th Copa America title and first international crown in 28 years. Prolific striker, Robert Lewandowski will surely be playing catch-up with the former Barcelona man for the crown as his goal-scoring prowess in 2020-21 season, got him the European Golden Shoe with 41 goals. Chelsea’s Jorginho is another strong contender for this year’s Ballon D’or as he not only ended up winning the champions league with the London side but also played an integral part in guiding Italy to their 3rd European glory back in July against England. Also Read - World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Ready And Motivated, Says Argentina Boss

Manchester United’s Player of the Month, Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the list along with PSG attacking duo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The young, talented Barcelona midfielder, Pedri is the youngest nominee in the list. Chelsea and Manchester City have nominees each in the list. The award will be presented on 29th November in Paris. Also Read - PSG's Kylian Mbappe Breaks His Silence on Lionel Messi, Admits Calling Neymar a "Tramp"

Ballon d’Or nominees

Lionel Messi (PSG, Argentina)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France)

Neymar (PSG, Brazil)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea, Spain)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan, Italy)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, Italy)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus, Italy)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Italy)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan, Denmark)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, Belgium)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, Spain)

Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid, Uruguay)