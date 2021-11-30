New Delhi: Lionel Messi adds another feather to his cap in his illustrious career as the Argentine wins the coveted Ballon D’or award for a record 7th time on Monday. On his massive success, World Cup winner with Germany and Real Madrid midfielder has second thoughts about the verdict. He says that there is no doubt that players like Messi and Ronaldo have ruled world football for over a decade but this time the PSG man is not a deserving winner.Also Read - Lionel Messi Feels France Football Should Award Robert Lewandowski 2020 Ballon d’Or, Says He Deserves It

"It's absolutely not deserved," the Real Madrid man said in his podcast.

"There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano, has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should've been others ahead of him," he also added.

🎙| Toni Kroos (via his podcast): “It’s absolutely not deserved. There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano, has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should’ve been others ahead of him.” Kroos’ top 3 is Benzema, Lewandowski and Jorginho. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/glxjRb7Vxa — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 30, 2021

According to the German midfielder, Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema should’ve won the trophy this year, followed by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who has been tipped by many as the rightful winner of this year’s edition. The Polish forward notched up a staggering numbers of 51 goals across all competitions in 2020/21 season. Kroos’ third choice is Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who won the EURO as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Congrats to Leo Messi!!!

My choice would have been @Benzema!

Why? Listen here: https://t.co/rbN2Y4L6Pw

orhttps://t.co/o34Wdii7OT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 29, 2021

Messi bagged his 7th title by eclipsing Lewandowski by 33 votes and Italian midfielder Jorginho finished in third position.