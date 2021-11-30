Paris: Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday in a ceremony in Paris. Messi, who is 34, has been in top form recently. Not only did he help Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey but also led Argentina to their first international title since 1993 when they won the prestigious Copa America. The Argentine icon last won the Ballon d’Or in 2019. In the past, he won it in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015. This also is a testament to his dominance in football.Also Read - Ballon d'Or 2021 Live Streaming: Where And When to Watch The Ceremony; Who Is Likely To Win

Speculations were rife that Messi would be winning it and that is exactly what happened in Paris.

The award won by Messi also shows the dominance of the Argentine and Ronaldo. In the last 12 years, only Luka Modric has won the award once. Apart from that, it has been a Messi-Ronaldo show at the awards.

List of winners from the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday:

Men’s Ballon d’Or top 10

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)

2. Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich)

3. Jorginho (ITA/Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid)

5. N’Golo Kante (FRA/Chelsea)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus – Manchester United)

7. Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool)

8. Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City)

9. Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris SG)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/AC Milan – Paris SG)

Women’s Ballon d’Or top 10

1. Alexia Putellas (ESP/Barcelona)

2. Jennifer Hermoso (ESP/Barcelona)

3. Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea)

4. Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal)

5. Lieke Martens(NED/Barcelona)

6. Christine Sinclair (CAN/Portland Storms)

7. Pernille Harder (DAN/Chelsea)

8. Ashley Lawrence (CAN/Paris SG)

9. Jessie Fleming (CAN/Chelsea)

10. Fran Kirby (ENG/Chelsea)

Kopa Trophy top 3 (young players)

1. Pedri (ESP/Barcelona)

2. Jude Bellingham (ENG/Borussia Dortmund)

3. Jamal Musiala (GER/Bayern Munich)

Yashin Trophy top 3 (goalkeepers)

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/AC Milan – Paris SG)

2. Edouard Mendy (SEN/Chelsea)

3. Jan Oblak (SLO/Atletico Madrid)