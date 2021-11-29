New Delhi: Ballon d’Or 2021 Award Ceremony Date and Time, Live Streaming: The Ballon d’Or event will be organized by the France Football, where the best male and female player will be given the honours’ right after the conclusion of voting in which journalists from around the world participate.Also Read - Hard to Digest 1-1 Draw Against Kerala Blasters: Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam

The last recipient of the Ballon d'Or Award was Lionel Messi. He won the prestigious award for a record 6 times in 2019. With the award to be presented to the world's best player in Paris on Monday, France Football has released a list of 30 players who will benefit from the 2021 awards. The winners of the Kopa Trophy awarded to the best player under the age of 21, and the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper, will also be announced.

When is the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The ceremony will happen on Tuesday (Monday night), November 29.

What time is the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will commence around 1:00 AM IST.

Where is the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will take place at the prestigious Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel will air the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Star Network will air the ceremony across India

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Hotstar will air the live streaming of the ceremony.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are top contenders for the honours, with Karim Benzema as the third favourite to win Ballon d’Or.