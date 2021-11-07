Paris: Looks like it is confirmed that Lionel Messi is going to receive his seventh Ballon D’Or crown. Reports on RTP Sports suggest that Messi has already been informed about the development that he would receive the prestigious Golden Ball at this year’s ceremony in Paris on 29th November. The big award will now help Messi extend his lead against his nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five Ballon D’Or’s in his cabinet.Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Bizarrely Named in Overrated Footballers List by Fans in Controversial Rankings

The award won by Messi also shows the dominance of the Argentine and Ronaldo. In the last 12 years, only Luka Modric has won the award once. Apart from that, it has been a Messi-Ronaldo show at the awards.

The former Barcelona icon was the last winner of the award in 2019 and was actually tipped by experts to be the obvious winner once again in 2020 after his all-round show helped Argentina clinch their 15th Copa America title and first international crown in 28 years. Lewandowski is also considered a strong contender for his prolific goal-scoring season, but it seems as of now, the Argentine will be taking the award away.

The prestigious award was not handed out in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will be announced on 29th November in Paris.

Earlier in the year, Messi made a shock move to PSG from Barca. At PSG thus far, he has not made a massive impact and has currently not featured against Bordeaux due to an injury. For Barca last season, Messi was in prolific goalscoring form. He had netted 30 times in 35 matches.