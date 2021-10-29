New Delhi: France Football Magazine, unveiled the 30-name list for the Ballon D’or award earlier this month and now leaked pictures are going viral in social media regarding the possible winner of the coveted individual prize.Also Read - T20 World Cup: If it’s Good Enough For Cristiano, it’s Good Enough For me, David Warner at Press Conference After Helping Australia Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets | WATCH

The pictures went viral on Thursday, which happens to be a printed document and possibly a mobile snap shows the likely winner of the 2021 edition. The so called result shows that PSG and Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi will be winning the Ballon’Dor for a record 7th time, followed by Poland and Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski who will finish second to the former Barcelona man, losing by only 14 votes. Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema will finish third in the list. Other footballers among the top 5 are Chelsea and EURO 2020 winner with Italy, Jorginho and the all-time top scorer in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo. Also Read - La Liga: Osasuna Hold Real Madrid to Goalless Draw

Messi was the last winner of the award in 2019 and was actually tipped by experts be the obvious winner once again, as his all-round performance helped Argentina clinch their 15th Copa America title and first international crown in 28 years. Lewandowski is also considered as a strong contender for his prolific goal-scoring season, but it seems as of now, the Argentine will be taking the award away.

The prestigious award was not handed out in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will be announced on 29th November in Paris.