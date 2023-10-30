Home

Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony Free Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Football Award Ceremony Live Online And On TV In India

Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when, where and how to watch Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Live on TV, Mobile Apps and online platforms.

Ballon D'or 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Football Award Ceremony Live Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Ballon d’Or 2023 Award Ceremony Date and Time, Live Streaming: The 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or event will be organized by France Football, where the best male and female football players will be given the honours’ right after the conclusion of voting in which 180 journalists from around the world participate to decide the respective winners. Chelsea and Ivory Coast legendary striker, Didier Drogba is slated to host the event in Paris.

This year’s Ballon D’or ceremony will see the battle between one of the all-time greats of the game, Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s star forward and one of the best players in the world, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian Haaland had a brilliant season with the Blues, scoring host of goals and leading his side to a treble victory. Messi on the other hand, won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina and also the Best Player of the tournament. As per reports, the Argentine great is tipped to the win the coveted award for a record 8th time.

31 players have made it to the final list and for the first time since 2003, another all-time greats of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to make the cut among the nominees.

BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES

Player Nationality Position Club Bernardo Silva Portugal Midfielder Manchester City Mohamed Salah Egypt Forward Liverpool Bukayo Saka England Forward Arsenal Rodri Spain Midfielder Manchester City Victor Osimhen Nigeria Forward Napoli André Onana Cameroon Goalkeeper Manchester United[j] Martin Ødegaard Norway Midfielder Arsenal Jamal Musiala Germany Midfielder Bayern Munich Luka Modrić Croatia Midfielder Real Madrid Kim Min-jae South Korea Defender Manchester United Lionel Messi Argentina Forward Inter Miami Kylian Mbappé France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Lautaro Martínez Argentina Forward Inter Milan Emiliano Martínez Argentina Goalkeeper Aston Villa Robert Lewandowski Poland Forward Barcelona Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Forward Napoli Randal Kolo Muani France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Harry Kane England Forward Manchester United Vinícius Júnior Brazil Forward Real Madrid Erling Haaland Norway Forward Manchester City Joško Gvardiol Croatia Defender Manchester City İlkay Gündoğan Germany Midfielder Barcelona[d] Antoine Griezmann France Forward Atlético Madrid Rúben Dias Portugal Defender Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfielder Manchester City Yassine Bounou Morocco Goalkeeper Al-Hilal Karim Benzema France Forward Al-Ittihad Jude Bellingham England Midfielder Real Madrid Nicolò Barella Italy Midfielder Inter Milan Julián Álvarez Argentina Forward Manchester City

Here is how you can watch the Ballon D’or 2023 ceremony free:-

When is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 30 (IST).

What time is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will commence around 12:00 AM IST.

Where is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will take place at the prestigious Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel will air the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Sony Sports Network will air the ceremony across India.

Where can I watch the free live streaming of the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

SonyLiv app will live stream the ceremony. You can also watch it for free on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website.

