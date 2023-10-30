By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ballon D’or 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Football Awards Ceremony Live Online And On TV In India
Here are the details of when and where to watch Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Live on TV and on Online platforms.
Ballon d’Or 2023 Award Ceremony Date and Time, Live Streaming: The 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or event will be organized by France Football, where the best male and female football players will be given the honours’ right after the conclusion of voting in which 180 journalists from around the world participate to decide the respective winners. Chelsea and Ivory Coast legendary striker, Didier Drogba is slated to host the event in Paris.
Trending Now
This year’s Ballon D’or ceremony will see the battle between one of the all-time greats of the game, Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s star forward and one of the best players in the world, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian Haaland had a brilliant season with the Blues, scoring host of goals and leading his side to a treble victory. Messi on the other hand, won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina and also the Best Player of the tournament. As per reports, the Argentine great is tipped to the win the coveted award for a record 8th time.
You may like to read
31 players have made it to the final list and for the first time since 2003, another all-time greats of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to make the cut among the nominees.
BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES
|Player
|Nationality
|Position
|Club
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Forward
|Liverpool
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Forward
|Arsenal
|Rodri
|Spain
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Victor Osimhen
|Nigeria
|Forward
|Napoli
|André Onana
|Cameroon
|Goalkeeper
|Manchester United[j]
|Martin Ødegaard
|Norway
|Midfielder
|Arsenal
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Luka Modrić
|Croatia
|Midfielder
|Real Madrid
|Kim Min-jae
|South Korea
|Defender
|Manchester United
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Forward
|Inter Miami
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|Forward
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Lautaro Martínez
|Argentina
|Forward
|Inter Milan
|Emiliano Martínez
|Argentina
|Goalkeeper
|Aston Villa
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Forward
|Barcelona
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|Forward
|Napoli
|Randal Kolo Muani
|France
|Forward
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Harry Kane
|England
|Forward
|Manchester United
|Vinícius Júnior
|Brazil
|Forward
|Real Madrid
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Forward
|Manchester City
|Joško Gvardiol
|Croatia
|Defender
|Manchester City
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Germany
|Midfielder
|Barcelona[d]
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|Forward
|Atlético Madrid
|Rúben Dias
|Portugal
|Defender
|Manchester City
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Yassine Bounou
|Morocco
|Goalkeeper
|Al-Hilal
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Forward
|Al-Ittihad
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|Midfielder
|Real Madrid
|Nicolò Barella
|Italy
|Midfielder
|Inter Milan
|Julián Álvarez
|Argentina
|Forward
|Manchester City
Here is how you can watch the Ballon D’or 2023 ceremony:-
When is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 30 (IST).
What time is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?
The ceremony will commence around 12:00 AM IST.
Where is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?
The ceremony will take place at the prestigious Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Which channel will air the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?
Sony Sports Network will air the ceremony across India.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?
SonyLiv app will live stream the ceremony. You can also watch it for free on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.