New Delhi: France Football’s editor-in-chief, Pascal Ferre has confirmed on Friday in L’Equipe that there will be four significant changes to the prestigious Ballon D’or award from the next ceremony onwards.Also Read - Pep Guardiola Credits PSG Star Lionel Messi For His Coaching Career Success, Says He's Like Michael Jordan

PSG and Argentine skipper Lionel Messi bagged a record 7th Ballon D’or in 2021 beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to the coveted prize. However, Messi who led his nation to a Copa America victory, where he also emerged as the top scorer and the best player was subjected to a lot of criticisms following his so-called ‘controversial’ win as told by many. Also Read - Manchester United's Fred Reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi

No more January to December. The #ballondor will now be awarded on the basis of a classic football season : August to July! 📅 No worries, the Qatar World Cup will count for the 2023 award. pic.twitter.com/BPvNp4jTNM — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) March 11, 2022

Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? Report Suggest PSG Makes Move Amidst Uncertainty Surrounding Manchester United Future

Less global but… much more demanding The process of selection for the #ballondor jury members is changing ⤵️ ◾️ Ballon d’Or Jury > journalists from country part of the FIFA top 100 ranking ◾️ Women’s Ballon d’Or Jury > journalists from country part of the FIFA top 50 ranking pic.twitter.com/G2lFc35GhL — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) March 11, 2022

As follow-up to that, France Football have made the following changes that will be taken into account:-