New Delhi: France Football’s editor-in-chief, Pascal Ferre has confirmed on Friday in L’Equipe that there will be four significant changes to the prestigious Ballon D’or award from the next ceremony onwards.Also Read - Pep Guardiola Credits PSG Star Lionel Messi For His Coaching Career Success, Says He's Like Michael Jordan
PSG and Argentine skipper Lionel Messi bagged a record 7th Ballon D’or in 2021 beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to the coveted prize. However, Messi who led his nation to a Copa America victory, where he also emerged as the top scorer and the best player was subjected to a lot of criticisms following his so-called ‘controversial’ win as told by many. Also Read - Manchester United's Fred Reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi
As follow-up to that, France Football have made the following changes that will be taken into account:-
- The winner will be judged according to the main football season (August to July) rather than the entire calendar year that was previously followed. As far as this year’s award is concerned it will be based on the performances of the footballers during the 2021-22 campaign, which will go on till the 2022 Women’s Euro competition. It is to be noted that 2022 FIFA World Cup performances will be taken into account for the 2023 ceremony.
- Along with the journalists who are involved in the voting, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has also been added to the panel along with Truong Anh Ngoc and Karolina Hlavackova to form an organized list of nominees.
- For the Men’s category only the representatives of the first 100 nations in the FIFA rankings are allowed to vote. For the Women’s category, the top 50 countries are permitted.
- The Winner’s overall performance will be taken into account for the award and not just the individual stats of the season.