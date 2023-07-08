BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Match At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1.30 PM IST July 8 Saturday
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, BAN vs AFG Probable XIs - 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips - 2nd ODI. BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Match At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1.30 PM IST July 8 Saturday.
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: After beating Bangladesh, now Afghanistan will now lock horns for the second ODI to win the series, on the other hand, Bangladesh will look to win the match to stay in the series. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, BAN vs AFG Probable XIs – 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – 2nd ODI. BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Match At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1.30 PM IST July 8 Saturday.
Also Read:
- BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 7, Friday
- ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More
- BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday
Trending Now
TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on July 8.
You may like to read
Time: 1.30 PM IST.
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(vc)
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan
Bowlers: Rashid Khan(C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed.
BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you