BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Heaps Massive Praise On Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Ravichandran Ashwin heavily praised the young Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the BAN vs AFG of Asia Cup 2023

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin praised young Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match, BAN vs AFG at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. He highlighted how Mehidy Hasan has added so much value to the Bangladesh team.

“The emergence of Mehidy Hasan the batter is a big plus for Bangladesh. It really gives the Bangladeshi lineup a greater balance, they have started really well. His batting prowess has been given value by the Ban management over the last 12 months and more so after this game,” Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

The emergence of Mehidy Hasan the batter is a big plus for Bangladesh. It really gives the Bangladeshi line up a greater balance, they have started really well.👏👏 His batting prowess has been given value by the Ban management over the last 12 month and more so after this… pic.twitter.com/bcY8MulUEH — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 3, 2023

Ashwin also shared a picture of Hasan’s ODI century against India back in December 2022 and reminded fans of more of his accolades.

Hasan is playing a great knock against Afghanistan too. He first joined a splendid 60 runs-opening partnership with Mohammad Naim and then when the team suffered two quick blows, he kept on progressing the scorecard. He completed his half-century by the 24th over.

Then he built a massive and crucial partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto and once didn’t allow the Afghan bowlers to capitalise on breakthroughs. He has undoubtedly turned out to be a great asset for the team and will be crucial in the tournament ahead and in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

BAN vs AFG Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

