BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Predictions Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs AFG at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium: Bangladesh have lost the last eight T20Is they’ve played – a rut they are desperately seeking to break out of when they face Afghanistan in a two-match series. Although Bangladesh bagged the ODI leg of the tour, it’s the shortest format in which they’ve hit a roadblock and will look to focus on a renewed plan ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year. Here is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, BAN vs AFG Probable XIs Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I.Also Read - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

TOSS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test toss between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take place at 2:00 PM IST – March 3. Also Read - BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints: Playing XIs, Captain, Vice-Captain, Chattogram at 10:30 AM IST Feb 25 Friday

Time: 2.30 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 7 PM IST Feb 24 Thursday

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

BAN vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Naim and Najibullah Zadran, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah-Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Rashid-Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Usman Ghani.

BAN vs AFG Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.