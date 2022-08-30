BAN vs AFG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup T20I

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs AFG at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on August 30, Tuesday. Afghanistan breezed past Sri Lanka in the opening game, winning the match by eight wickets. It was a clinical all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi's side and secured two points with a healthy net run rate of 5.176. Bangladesh, on the other hand, come into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series defeat to Zimbabwe. Bangladesh have won only two out of their eight T20Is this year, and the last time they met Afghanistan, it was Nabi's side that won the game by eight wickets. The Bangla Tigers, as it seems, have a stiff task ahead, facing an Afghanistan team that is high on confidence. Here is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, BAN vs AFG Probable XIs Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – August 30 Tuesday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

BAN vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mahmudullah, Hazratullah Zazai, Nazibullah-Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat.