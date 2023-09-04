Home

Hasan Mahmud’s Throw at Batter’s End Leaves Rahmat Shah ANGRY During Asia Cup Match – WATCH VIDEO

Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2023: Things could got uglier in the middle.

Ban vs Afg Fight (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Lahore: Bangladesh ruled the roost when the pressure was on them on Sunday as they beat Afghanistan by 89 runs in a do-or-die game in the ongoing Asia Cup. But it was not the quality of the game that was spoken about after the match as an incident during the game hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons. During the 7th over of Afghanistan’s chase, Hasan Mahmud bowled a fuller delivery to Rahmat Shah and the latter drove it back to the bowler. Mahmud picked up the ball and threw it straight at the batter’s end. Shah evaded the throw but it left him fuming over Mahmud’s gesture.

Here is the video of what exactly transpired and how the umpires had to finally intervene to bring an end to the altercation.

“We played really well all-round, it was a good toss to win. It wasn’t easy to play in the heat. Mehidy and Shanto played really well and they set it up for us. We knew Mehidy had the ability and he has a good record against Afghanistan. The fast bowlers have been bowling really well. This win will give them a lot of confidence. We tried our best in this game, maybe not in the first game, but we gave our best in this one,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation after the win.

After the win, Bangladesh are in the second spot in Group B. On the other hand, Afghanistan need to win their final game against Sri Lanka for a chance to progress to the Super Four stage.

