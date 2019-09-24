Ban vs Afgh T20I Tri-Series Final Live Streaming

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said he is unsure he will play in the tri-nation Twenty20 international final against Bangladesh on Tuesday as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

Rashid left the field injured against the same opponents in their last match of the league phase in Chittagong on Saturday, before returning to bowl two overs and picking 2-27 in their four-wicket loss.

“I can’t say anything right now,” Rashid said Monday about his chances of playing in the final.

“I had some work on my hamstring yesterday and today. We will decide tomorrow.”

Rashid said he would rather not have bowled in the previous game, but the team needed his services.

“The main reason to come back to bowl was that I wanted to know the severity of the injury,” he said.

“The physio and coaches didn’t want me to bowl. I was OK with the first two overs, but after going for a run it got worse.

“I think I shouldn’t have bowled, but when the team needs you, you have to be there. We give our all for the country.”

Here’s all you need to know about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final

When and what time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final is slated be played on September 24 at 6:00 PM IST (Tuesday). The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will telecast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I final?

Other than the Star Sports Network, the match can be viewed live on Jio TV app.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najeeb Tarakai, Fazal Niazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain

