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BAN Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Connolly’s Stunning 149 Rescues Australia from whitewash

Australia registred a 1-wicket victory against Bangladesh to deny the Bangla Tigers from whitewashing the Kangaroos

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: June 14, 2026, 7:20 PM IST
ban vs aus odi series bangladesh beat australia 86 run first match
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI photo. (Photo from IANS)

Reigning ODI champions Australia registered a magical 1-wicket victory over Bangladesh to deny the Bangla Tigers from registering a whitewash in the on-going series. This result was a welcome victory for the Australians who won their first one day match since 2nd June against Pakistan.

Cooper Connolly played an extraordinary, career-defining innings to save Australia from the brink of a historic series whitewash, guiding the visitors to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

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Opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted a highly competitive total of 274 for 5. The host’s innings was anchored by solid half-centuries from opener Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain, followed by a brilliant, unbeaten 83 from Towhid Hridoy to set up a challenging target.

Australia’s run chase began in disastrous fashion as local pacer Shoriful Islam ran through the top order with an exceptional six-wicket haul. Left reeling at 82 for 3 and losing continuous wickets, Australia looked completely down and out before Connolly stepped up.

The young left-hander played an unbelievable counter-attacking knock, smashing 13 boundaries and 6 sixes to hit an unbeaten 149 off 134 balls.

Despite late strikes from Shoriful keeping the game down to the absolute wire, Connolly held his nerve to hit the winning runs with four balls to spare, ensuring the dramatic series ended 2-1 in favor of Bangladesh.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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