BAN vs AUS 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When, Where, How to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

BAN vs AUS 2026 1st ODI Live: Josh Inglis-led Australia will look to bounce back from a series loss against Pakistan as they begin a white-ball tour of Bangladesh with the first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

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Bangladesh vs Australia 1st ODI will take place in Mirpur on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

BAN vs AUS 2026 1st ODI Live: World ODI champions Australia will look to bounce back from a 2-1 series loss against Pakistan as they begin a three-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. Stand-in skipper Josh Inglis will continue to lead the side and won the toss I the first ODI and elected to bowl first.

Regular ODI skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover from an ankle injury suffered after the IPL 2026 season with Lucknow Super Giants. The Australian selectors have also give a break to opener Travis Head after initially picking him for the white-ball tour of Australia.

The Australians have brought in pacer Xavier Bartlett, who turned out for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 season, to partner with the new ball with Nathan Ellis – who was very impressive in ODI series against Pakistan. The visitors have also handed a debut to Liam Scott.

Bangladesh cricket team will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz with Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan opening the batting for the home team. Chennai Super Kings pacer Ellis continued his impressive run with the early wicket of Saif Hassan, who was caught by Marnus Labuschagne for 5 as the hosts lost their opening wicket for 10.

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Australians have a massive edge in head-to-head record in ODI cricket with 20 wins as compared to 1 loss in 22 ODI matches so far.

Three ODIs. Three T20Is. Endless entertainment Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh & Co. are all set for a blockbuster white-ball tour against Bangladesh Catch all the action from the Australia tour of Bangladesh LIVE on FanCode #BanvsAus #Cricket #Explore pic.twitter.com/AneYKEYTf2 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 8, 2026

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match…

When is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, June 9.

Where is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on the FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Australia: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c and wk), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett