BAN vs AUS 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When, Where, How to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

BAN vs AUS 2026 2nd ODI Live: Australian captain Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bat first in second game of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

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Bangladesh are taking on Australia in 2nd ODI match in Mirpur on Thursday. (Image: AI)

BAN vs AUS 2026 2nd ODI Live: Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Bangladesh cricket team will look to create history in Mirpur on Thursday with a first-ever ODI series win over reigning world champions Australia as they face off in second game at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. Bangladesh stunned Josh Inglis-led Australia by 86 runs (DLS method) in the first ODI – their first win in the format against the Aussies after 31 years.

Batting first in the first ODI, the home team posted an impressive 284 for 8 with Mossadek Hossain smashing an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours. Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Tanzid Hasan (54) also came up with impressive fifties although Australian pacer Nathan Ellis returned impressive figures of 3/38.

In reply, Australia were never in the hunt, chasing 285 to win. Already missing stalwarts like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia were restricted to only 191 for 9 with Cameron Green scoring 52 in 66 balls and Alex Carey notching up 47 in 52 balls. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana was the pick of their bowlers, snaring 4/41.

In the second game of the series, Australian already have their backs to the wall after Inglis won the toss and elected to bat first. The Aussies lost their first three wickets for 0 runs on the board with Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw all dismissed for ducks.

Bangladesh will be hoping to create history by winning this match and claiming the first-ever ODI series win against Australia.

The Fizz Strikes Again! Mustafizur Rahman gets Matt Renshaw, Litton Das takes a sharp catch pic.twitter.com/DRvqeZSv8M — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 11, 2026

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Where is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on the FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Australia: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Matt Renshaw, Alex Cary, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith