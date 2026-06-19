BAN vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

BAN vs AUS 2026 2nd T20I: Bangladesh will look to bounce back and keep the T20 series alive when they face Australia in the second game at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Friday.

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Bangladesh cricket team will take on Australia in the 2nd T20 match in Chattogram on Friday. (Source: X)

BAN vs AUS 2026 2nd T20I: Former world champions Australia will look to seal a series win when they take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday. Bangladesh had hammered reigning World Cup champions Australia 2-1 in ODI series but Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side bounced back with six-wicket win over the hosts in the first T20I earlier this week.

Debutant Joel Davis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh were restricted to 131 in 19 overs in the first T20I match. Mahedi Hasan top-scored with an unbeaten 29 off 22 balls with four fours in an overall disappointing show by the home team batters.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who had scored a brilliant 149 in third ODI last week, anchored the Aussie chase top-scoring with 47 off 27 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours to guide the visitors home with 10 balls to spare.

For Bangladesh, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain had claimed 2/32 in 3.2 overs in a poor show. Saqlain is a useful cricketers who can bowl useful medium-pace and is a big-hitting batter down the order.

It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh will bolster their bowling attack with the addition of tearaway Nahid Rana and experienced Taskin Ahmed while Litton Das will continue to miss out with a calf injury.

Australians have an edge over Bangladesh when it comes to head-to-head record in T20I matches with 7 wins and 4 losses so far. The Aussies have won the last three T20I matches against Bangladesh on the trot.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, June 19.

Where is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on the FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa