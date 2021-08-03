BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I

Bangladesh vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Australia T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs AUS at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka: In another exciting T20I series – Bangladesh and Australia will square off against each other in the five-game T20I series, starting August 3 in Dhaka. The first T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played on Tuesday – 5:30 PM IST. Australia are without several key players, including David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Kane Richardson, all of whom opted out of the tour while Steve Smith and Aaron Finch are nursing injuries. Matthew Wade will be standing in as captain for the series and will be hoping that the team can bounce back after the 4-1 loss to West Indies in the T20I series last month. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming into the series on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe. For hosts, the onus will be on experienced campaigners such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar to lead the way against Australia. Here is the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s Bangladesh vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs Australia T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs Australia BANll take place at 5 PM (IST) – August 3, Tuesday in India.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim Sheikh (vc), Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar,

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs AUS Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.

Australia: Matthew Wade (C/wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye.

BAN vs AUS SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk/C), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Riley Meredith, Wes Agar.

