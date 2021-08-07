BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangladesh is on a roll as they have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series against Australia. This is the first time that Bangladesh has ever won three consecutive matches against Australia in any format of the game. The hosts won the first T20I by 23 runs whereas they went on to win the second by five wickets. Subsequently, they took an impregnable lead of 3-0 in the series when they won the previous T20I by 10 runs. On the other hand, Australia has struggled with the bat and this is going to be worrying signs for them before the T20 World Cup. In fact, Australia has now lost their last five T20I series and they will look to turn the tables in the final T20I against Bangladesh. Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 28th July, 8:00 PM IST Wednesday

TOSS: The 4th T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs Australia BAN take place at 5 PM (IST) – August 7, Saturday in India.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (Vice-captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

Matthew Wade (C and WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye

BAN vs AUS SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk/C), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Riley Meredith, Wes Agar.

