BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bangladesh vs Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 5:30 PM IST, 9th August Monday.Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super Series T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women T20 Match at Eglinton, 3:30 PM IST August 8, Sunday

Bangladesh will take on Australia in the final T20I of the five-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at Dhaka on Monday. The hosts have already clinched the series after they won the opening three matches. However, Australia was able to bounce back in the previous match as they won by three wickets. But the visitors had to sweat hard for their first win of the series. Mitchell Swepson was awarded the Player of the match as the leg-spinner scalped three wickets and conceded only 12 runs in his four overs quota. Daniel Christain scored 39 runs from 15 balls whereas Ashton Agar added the finishing touches as he scored 27 runs to help his team chase 105 runs. Also Read - BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bangladesh vs Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 5:30 PM IST, 7th August Saturday

Bangladesh vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs AUS 5th T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs AUS, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- BAN vs AUS 4th T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Australia 5th T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Bangladesh vs Australia 5th T20I, BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AUS Fantasy Tips. Also Read - WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 7:00 PM IST, July 31

TOSS: The 5th T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs Australia BAN take place at 5 PM (IST) – August 9, Monday in India.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman (Vice-captain), Nasum Ahmed

Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

Matthew Wade (C and WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye

BAN vs AUS SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk/C), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Riley Meredith, Wes Agar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh vs Australia 5th T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.