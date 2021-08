Dream11 Team Prediction

BAN vs AUS, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today’s T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 5:30 PM IST August 6 Friday:Also Read - Bangladesh vs Australia Match Highlights 1st T20I Updates: Nasum Ahmed Shines as Bangladesh Register 23-Run Win

Bangladesh vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs AUS 3rd T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs AUS, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- BAN vs AUS 3rd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Bangladesh vs Australia. Also Read - BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- Bangladesh vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 5:30 PM IST August 3 Tuesday

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs Australia BANll take place at 5 PM (IST) – August 6, Friday in India. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch BAN vs AUS Stream Live Match Online, TV - All You Need to Know About 1st T20I

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, (v/c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

Matthew Wade (C and WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye

BAN vs AUS SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk/C), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Riley Meredith, Wes Agar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh vs Australia T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.