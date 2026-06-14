BAN vs AUS 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When, Where, How to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

BAN vs AUS 2026 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh cricket team will be aiming to complete a first-ever ODI series whitewash against current world champions Australia when they face off in third game at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

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Members of Bangladesh cricket team at a training session in Mirpur ahead of 3rd ODI vs Australia on Sunday. (Source: X)

BAN vs AUS 2026 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh had to wait more than 30 years to post their second win over Australia in ODI cricket and have now managed to notch up back-to-back wins against reigning world champions in the three-match series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s side have the opportunity to complete a historic series whitewash against Australia when they go up against each other in the third and final game of the series at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Overall, Australia have won 20 matches against Bangladesh while the home team have only managed 3 wins – two of them coming in the current series. It will be a huge jolt to Josh Inglis-led Australian if they are whitewashed 3-0 in the series after losing in Pakistan last month.

Bangladesh, though, will be concerned over the fitness of their skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who suffered a concussion in the second ODI match last week. Mahedi Hasan has been added as back to the squad if Miraz isn’t able to take part in the third game.

“ODI Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz is in good health but will undergo further assessment tomorrow (Sunday) to determine his fitness for the third game,” BCB said in a press release on Saturday.

If Miraz is not able to take part in Sunday’s final game, then his deputy Najmul Hossain Shanto could take charge of the side. Rishad Hossain could return to the playing 11 in place of Miraz while Nurul Hasan can play as a batter.

The second ODI in Mirpur was reduced to 41 overs due to rain last week and more rain is expected in Sunday’s game as well. So we might well have another rain-shortened fixture.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, June 14.

Where is Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on the FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana/Shoriful Islam

Australia: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa