BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs England T20I Match 2 At Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka 2:30 PM IST March 12, Sunday
BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs England T20I Match 2 At Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka 2:30 PM IST March 12, Sunday:
Bangladesh beat England to take the lead in the series, but now it becomes difficult as the hosts look to wrap the series with another win. The two teams meet again in the second T20I at Dhaka. While England would look to stage a comeback with a win, Bangladesh would look to make things difficult for the touring side. All in all – a mouthwatering game beckons.
Match Details
Date and Time: March 12th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Live Streaming: Fancode
BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt
Batters: Dawid Malan (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer
BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh probable playing 11
Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.
England probable playing 11
Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.
PAK vs ENG Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed
