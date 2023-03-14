Home

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs England T20I Match 3 At Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka 2:30 PM IST March 14, Tuesday

Here is Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd T20I game, BAN vs ENG Probable XIs - 3rd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Bangladesh vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips - 3rd T20I.

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh has already won the T20I series against England because of two brilliant bowling performances. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed have delivered the goods for Bangladesh, who will be keen on a clean sweep against England.

Meanwhile, the visitors (England) are unable to win a single game their batting unit needs some room for improvement. Despite two defeats in the series, England has a strong roster filled with explosiveness and experience and will start as slight favorites. Here is Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd T20I game, BAN vs ENG Probable XIs – 3rd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – 3rd T20I.

TOSS: The third T20I match toss between Bangladesh and England will take place at 2:00 PM IST on March 14.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy(vc)

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.

