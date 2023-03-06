BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh vs England, Playing 11s For Match 3, Chattogram 11:30 AM IST March 6, Monday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN vs ENG Playing 11s 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – 3rd ODI.
BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction
3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh vs England, Playing 11s For Match 3, Chattogram 11:30 AM IST March 6, Monday:
England brought an end to Bangladesh’s domination at home by winning their first two ODIs and wrapping up the series even before it ends. But again, it being the year of the ODI World Cup, every 50-over game is important and hence there would be lots to play for in the final ODI at Chattogram on Monday. The hosts would dearly want to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.
BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Jos Buttler
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan (c)
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Adil Rashid
BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XIs
England probable playing 11
Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Reece Topley/Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid/Rehan Ahmed.
Bangladesh probable playing 11
Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam.
BAN vs ENG Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain
England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed
