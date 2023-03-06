Home

Sports

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh vs England, Playing 11s For Match 3, Chattogram 11:30 AM IST March 6, Monday

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh vs England, Playing 11s For Match 3, Chattogram 11:30 AM IST March 6, Monday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN vs ENG Playing 11s 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – 3rd ODI.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Bangladesh vs England, Playing 11s For Match 3, Chattogram 11:30 AM IST March 6, Monday:

England brought an end to Bangladesh’s domination at home by winning their first two ODIs and wrapping up the series even before it ends. But again, it being the year of the ODI World Cup, every 50-over game is important and hence there would be lots to play for in the final ODI at Chattogram on Monday. The hosts would dearly want to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

You may like to read

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Jos Buttler

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Adil Rashid

BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Reece Topley/Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid/Rehan Ahmed.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam.

BAN vs ENG Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain

England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.