BAN Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field With Bloodied Hand | Watch Viral Video

Rohit Sharma injured himself while trying to stop a ball at second slip that took the edge off Anamul Haque's bat in the second over.

Rohit Sharma left the field with blood oozing out of his hands. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: India captain Rohit Sharma hurt his finger and left the field with a bloodied finger in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The incident happened in the second over which Mohammad Siraj was bowling. The right-handed pacer pulled his length back and kept the ball outside the corridor. Anamul was taken by surprise as the ball took an outside edge and went towards the second slip.

The ball dropped in front of Rohit and while trying to stop injured himself. The Indian captain was seen holding his hand in pain and it was seen blood coming out while he was leaving the field. Rajat Patidar has come on as a substitute while his captain is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh opted to bat first after Litton Das won the toss. India have made two changes from the last match bringing in Axar Patel and Umran Malik in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.