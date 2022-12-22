BAN Vs IND: Jaydev Unadkat Surpasses Dinesh Karthik For Unwanted Record During 2nd Test

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat is playing a Test for India after a gap of 12 years. He last played a Test for India in 2010 against South Africa, which was also his debut.

Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after taking his maiden Test wicket against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: India pacer Jaydev Unadkat made an unwanted record on his return to Test cricket during the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dhaka. Unadkat is in the side at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed the Man of the Match award in the first Test.

Unadkat made his Test debut for India in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion. Since then, the Saurashtra pacer didn’t get a game before he was named in the playing XI on Thursday after a long gap of 12 years.

In these 12 years, Unadkat missed 112 Tests for India before making a return, surpassing Dinesh Karthik’s record of 87. Unadkat is second-highest in the overall list with England Gareth Batty taking the first position with 142 Tests.

Maiden Test wicket for @JUnadkat 👌👌 He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket. Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs. Live – https://t.co/XZOGpedaAL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2nXLkOfniv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Unadkat’s return to the national setup was purely based on his domestic performances. The left-arm pacer lead Saurashtra to Vijay Hazare Trophy title last month picking up 19 wickets in 10 games.

He also took his maiden Test wicket when he dismissed Zakir Hasan in the opening session on Thursday.

Here Goes The List:

142 – Gareth Batty (2005-16)

118 – Jaydev Unadkat (2010-22)

114 – Martin Bicknell (1993-2003)

109 – Floyd Reiffer (1999-09)

104 – Younis Ahmed (1969-87)